US-Iran War News Live: Qatar reaffirms mediation role as Iran insists on no meeting with US envoys

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani affirmed his country's continued mediation efforts and its support for all tracks of talks stemming from the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran. His remarks came in a meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, where they discussed developments in ongoing US-Iran talks.

This comes even as Iran says it would not meet with US envoys, clouding the prospects for lasting peace between the two countries.

Iranian officials also said the two sides must still sort out the terms of a ceasefire they signed two weeks ago before they could tackle more difficult topics, such as possible limits to its nuclear program.

"No meeting at any level with the American side has been scheduled for the coming days," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

The two countries were due to commence lower-level technical talks.

Iran has insisted on control over the Strait of Hormuz, along with Oman, and has ruled out third-party intervention for the clearance of mines there.

"The sovereignty of the Strait of Hormuz lies with Iran and Oman, and traffic in the Strait is subject to arrangements determined by Iran," Iran's top negotiator, Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, said.

Traffic in the strait dropped over the weekend after a vessel was struck while transiting the waterway on Saturday.

Iran said it will monitor the United States’ compliance with the war‑termination memorandum of understanding “moment‑by‑moment” and warned that the Islamic Republic will not implement its commitments unilaterally.

Iran has also insisted on Lebanon being a part of the peace deal and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the southern parts of the country.

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