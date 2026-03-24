US-Iran war to end on 9 April? Israeli media claims ‘target date’ set as Tehran ‘reviews’ Washington's proposals

The US has set 9 April as a potential date to end the ongoing war against Iran, Israeli media reported on Monday, hours after United States President Donald Trump announced his decision to hold off on strikes against Tehran's energy infrastructure.

“Washington has set April 9 as a target date for ending the war, leaving about 21 days for continued fighting and negotiations," reported the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, one of Israel's largest newspapers, citing an unnamed government official.

The official told the publication that talks between the US and Iran were expected to take place later this week in Pakistan. He added that Washington had not briefed Israel on the details of its contact with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who has outrightly denied holding talks with Washington, labelling Trump's claims as "fake news" aimed to manipulate financial markets.

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The newspaper also reported that while Israel was not directly briefed on negotiations, Tel Aviv estimates that the US is already conducting indirect talks with Qalibaf.

Iran ‘reviewing’ Washington's proposals However, despite Qalibaf's rejection of negotiations with the US, CBS News late on Monday reported that Iran had in fact received a message from the US through mediators as a potential precursor to talks.

"We received points from the US through mediators, and they are being reviewed," an Iranian Foreign Ministry official was quoted as saying by CBS News.

Donald Trump takes a step back The development came after Trump on Monday announced on social media that Washington had held "very good and productive" discussions with Tehran and backed down from an ultimatum he had issued for Iran to either open the Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on its energy infrastructure.

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"I AM PLEASED TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST [sic]," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US president also added that "based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week", he had decided to withhold US strikes against Tehran's energy infrastructure "for a five day period".

Later, Trump told reporters that Washington and Tehran had about 15 points of agreement, adding, "I think there's a very good chance we're going to end up in a deal."

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The conflict between US-Israel with Iran began on 28 February after Washington and Tel Aviv carried out joint strikes against Tehran. Iran retaliated, plunging the Middle East into conflict.

Since then, at least 3,220 people have been killed in Iran, according to US-based rights group HRANA. Of these, 1,398 were civilians, including 210 children. The US has reported 13 fatalities, while Israel has lost 15 civilians and two soldiers.