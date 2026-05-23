US-Iran war to end soon? Trump says negotiators ‘getting a lot closer’ to finalise deal: Report

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said that negotiations between the Washington and Tehran were “getting a lot closer” to a final agreement aimed at ending the war, according to an interview with CBS News.

He further stated that any eventual deal would ensure Iran is prevented from acquiring a nuclear weapon, while also addressing the handling of the country’s enriched uranium in a manner described as “satisfactory,” CBS reported.

"I will only sign a deal where we get everything we want," Trump stated.

Iran, the United States, and mediator Pakistan reportedly mentioned on Saturday that headway was made in negotiations aimed at ending nearly three months of conflict.

Trump to reportedly decide by Sunday on whether to resume war In a separate Axios interview, Trump said he would review the latest draft Iran agreement with his advisers later in the day and could decide by Sunday whether to resume military action.

"Either we reach a good deal or I'll blow them to a thousand hells," Trump mentioned, according to Axios.

What did Iran say? Iran state television, quoting Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, said he described the draft as a “framework agreement,” adding that it is intended to cover key issues necessary for ending the conflict, along with other matters of importance to Tehran. He noted that detailed negotiations would follow over a period of 30 to 60 days before a final agreement is reached, as per AP.

Baghaei also said that discussions include the strategic Strait of Hormuz. He further told Iran’s official IRNA news agency that the positions of the negotiating sides have moved closer in recent days.

“Over the past week, the trend has been toward narrowing differences. We will have to wait and see what happens over the next three or four days," he added.

Baghaei mentioned that nuclear issues are not currently part of the negotiations, as Tehran’s immediate focus is on bringing the war to an end before addressing its long-standing nuclear programme, which has been a central point of international dispute.

“Our focus at this stage is on ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon,” Baghaei stated, noting that removing sanctions on Tehran “has explicitly been included in the text and remains our fixed position.”

Meanwhile, Asim Munir, Pakistan’s army chief and a key intermediary between the United States and Iran, travelled to Tehran on Friday for discussions on a possible agreement with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The talks reportedly continued late into the night.

Separately, Araghchi also held discussions with his counterparts in Oman, Turkey, Qatar, and Iraq, as well as with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.