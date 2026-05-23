Subscribe

US-Iran war to end soon? Trump says negotiators ‘getting a lot closer’ to finalise deal: Report

Trump reportedly announced progress in US-Iran negotiations aimed at resolving conflict. He plans to review the agreement draft and has reportedly threatened military action if a satisfactory deal is not reached.

Garvit Bhirani
Published23 May 2026, 10:59 PM IST
President Donald Trump dances on stage after delivering remarks during a campaign and economic policy event in the Eugene Levy Fieldhouse at SUNY Rockland Community College on May 22, 2026 in Suffern, (Getty Images/AFP)
President Donald Trump dances on stage after delivering remarks during a campaign and economic policy event in the Eugene Levy Fieldhouse at SUNY Rockland Community College on May 22, 2026 in Suffern, (Getty Images/AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
AI Quick Read

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said that negotiations between the Washington and Tehran were “getting a lot closer” to a final agreement aimed at ending the war, according to an interview with CBS News.

He further stated that any eventual deal would ensure Iran is prevented from acquiring a nuclear weapon, while also addressing the handling of the country’s enriched uranium in a manner described as “satisfactory,” CBS reported.

Advertisement

"I will only sign a deal where we get everything we want," Trump stated.

Iran, the United States, and mediator Pakistan reportedly mentioned on Saturday that headway was made in negotiations aimed at ending nearly three months of conflict.

Trump to reportedly decide by Sunday on whether to resume war

In a separate Axios interview, Trump said he would review the latest draft Iran agreement with his advisers later in the day and could decide by Sunday whether to resume military action.

"Either we reach a good deal or I'll blow them to a thousand hells," Trump mentioned, according to Axios.

What did Iran say?

Iran state television, quoting Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, said he described the draft as a “framework agreement,” adding that it is intended to cover key issues necessary for ending the conflict, along with other matters of importance to Tehran. He noted that detailed negotiations would follow over a period of 30 to 60 days before a final agreement is reached, as per AP.

Advertisement

Baghaei also said that discussions include the strategic Strait of Hormuz. He further told Iran’s official IRNA news agency that the positions of the negotiating sides have moved closer in recent days.

“Over the past week, the trend has been toward narrowing differences. We will have to wait and see what happens over the next three or four days," he added.

Baghaei mentioned that nuclear issues are not currently part of the negotiations, as Tehran’s immediate focus is on bringing the war to an end before addressing its long-standing nuclear programme, which has been a central point of international dispute.

“Our focus at this stage is on ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon,” Baghaei stated, noting that removing sanctions on Tehran “has explicitly been included in the text and remains our fixed position.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Asim Munir, Pakistan’s army chief and a key intermediary between the United States and Iran, travelled to Tehran on Friday for discussions on a possible agreement with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The talks reportedly continued late into the night.

Separately, Araghchi also held discussions with his counterparts in Oman, Turkey, Qatar, and Iraq, as well as with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Since a ceasefire was announced six weeks ago, Trump has shifted repeatedly between pursuing diplomatic negotiations and considering renewed military strikes. The truce was intended to give both sides time to reach an agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme and the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil and gas shipping route currently under Tehran’s control.

Advertisement

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

Nuclear WeaponUnited StatesDonald Trump
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsWorldUS-Iran war to end soon? Trump says negotiators ‘getting a lot closer’ to finalise deal: Report
Advertisement
Read Next Story