US-Israel, Iran conflict: China calls for an immediate ceasefire ahead of Xi-Trump meeting

The United States–Israel war in Iran has now entered its ninth day, with no signs of easing so far. Amid the ongoing conflict, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated Beijing's call for an immediate ceasefire to “prevent the situation from escalating and avoid the spillover and spread of the flames of war,” CNN reported.

Presenting the country as a defender of peace and stability, Yi said on Sunday (local time) that the conflict should never have happened and benefited no one. Speaking at a news briefing on the sidelines of the annual assembly of China's rubber-stamp legislature, he portrayed Beijing as the world's most important force for peace, stability, and justice.

He added, "All parties should return to the negotiating table as soon as possible and resolve their differences through equal dialogue."

Beijing's growing concern over the Iran war Beijing's growing concern over the Iran war comes at a time when the country's top leader, Xi Jinping, is gearing up to host US President Donald Trump for crucial talks between the two sides toward the end of this month. The summit between the two leaders is expected to address a wide range of significant issues, such as trade frictions and Taiwan. With the Iran war raging and Trump seeking "unconditional surrender," another layer of complication appears to have been added to the impending talks between Xi Jinping and Trump.

China–Iran ties According to the report, Iranian leaders have had close relations with Beijing for a long time. China, like several other countries, has expressed alarm over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the strikes on 28 February, as well as the surge in oil prices and the potential impact on the global economy caused by the escalating conflict.

Is Beijing a reliable superpower? Amid the escalating tensions, Beijing is now seizing the opportunity to project itself as a reliable and responsible superpower, presenting a sharp contrast to the US, which has injected uncertainty into the world through wars, the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and the waging of a global trade war against China and several of its closest allies.

Arguing China's case for being a reliable superpower, Wang Yi said that Beijing has provided the most precious source of stability and certainty for a turbulent world, adding that it has become an irreplaceable anchor amid global chaos.

US–China ties Despite projecting itself as a reliable superpower, Wang called for continued engagement with Washington to address and resolve key differences. He added that Xi Jinping and Trump have set an example in helping bilateral ties between the two countries achieve stability despite turbulence.

"What is needed now is for both sides to make thorough preparations, foster a conducive environment, manage existing differences, and eliminate unnecessary interference."

He further said that both Washington and Beijing are major powers and neither can change the other, but rather they should focus on changing the way the two sides interact.

