US-Israel, Iran conflict: HMS Anson, Britain's nuclear-powered submarine, arrives in the Arabian Sea, says report

A British nuclear-powered Royal Navy submarine has been positioned in the Arabian Sea, giving Britain the capability to launch cruise missile attacks targeting Iran, if the conflict in the Middle East escalates, the Daily Mail reported on Sunday (local time).

HMS Anson is positioned in the Arabian Sea Citing military sources, the report noted that on 6 March, HMS Anson, which is equipped with Tomahawk Block IV land-attack missiles, and has a range of 1,000 miles, along with Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes, left port in Perth and is believed to be taking position in the northern Arabian Sea.

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The Royal Navy submarine travelled 5,500 miles from Australia's west coast to await orders, the report said, adding that it rises to just below the surface every 24 hours, allowing it to maintain contact with the UK's military bunker at the Permanent Joint Headquarters (PJHQ) in Northwood, London.

The report, citing sources, said that at PJHQ, Lieutenant General Nick Perry, the chief of joint operations, would give the order to fire if authorised by Starmer. Following the approval, HMS Anson would rise close to the surface and fire four missiles.

The state-of-the-art submarine, based at Faslane in Scotland, does not use a traditional periscope. Instead, it displays surface views on a large television screen.

Its nuclear reactor eliminates the need for refuelling throughout its 25-year service life. Additionally, its systems can purify water and air, allowing it to travel around the world without resurfacing.

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However, this endurance is limited by its food capacity, as the vessel can carry only a three-month supply for its crew of 98 officers and sailors.

Starmer allows the US to use British bases to attack Iran The development comes nearly two days after Downing Street on Friday said that the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer allowed the US to use British bases to launch strikes on Iranian sites, which have been targeting the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait is a narrow and crucial waterway, responsible for transporting roughly one-fifth of the world's oil. Days after the US and Israel launched strikes targeting Iran in late February, Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the closing of the key waterway, bringing the oil exports from the region to a possible halt.

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Previously, Starmer only allowed the US military to use the British bases for defensive operations and to stop Iran from firing missiles that would put British interests or lives at risk. However, he recently approved an expansion of the targets, a move that is likely to help protect ships in the channel based on "collective self-defence."

Iranian FM slams UK's decision Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, slammed Starmer's decision allowing the US military to use British bases to target Tehran. In a post on X, the Iranian foreign minister said that Britain's vast majority did not want to participate in the Israel-US war of choice on Iran. However, Starmer chose to ignore his own people by allowing the US to use its bases for aggression against Iran. He added that the UK PM is putting the lives of the British people in danger. Araghchi further went on to say that Tehran will exercise its right to self-defence.

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Tehran targets joint US-UK base HMS Anson's positioning in the Arabian Sea comes two days after Tehran launched ballistic missiles at a joint US-UK base in Diego Garcia, a remote island in the Indian Ocean. Following the launch of the missiles, one was intercepted, and another failed mid-air, and no damage was reported. However, the incident brings to light Tehran's missile capability range, which was not previously disclosed.