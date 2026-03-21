US-Israel, Iran conflict: Pezeshkian calls for forming ‘Islamic Assembly of the Middle East,' seeks help from neighbors

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, on Saturday (local time), called for the establishment of an "Islamic Assembly of the Middle East" to coordinate cultural, economic, security, and political relations.

Pezeshkian calls for the Islamic Assembly of the Middle East Pezeshkian, in a statement posted by the Iranian Embassy in Sri Lanka, denounced the need for foreign presence in the region, adding that the countries in the Middle East region should not fall into the traps set by “our enemies.”

He added that to ensure peace and stability in the region, an Islamic security framework should be formed among the Middle Eastern countries, which will guarantee peace, security, and stability.

Iranian President condoles Ali Khamenei's death Pezeshkian's remarks came on the occasion of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, and Eid al-Fitr. In his statement, Pezeshkian also offered condolences to Iranians on the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of airstrikes launched by the US and Israel.

Pezeshkian's remarks come amid the ongoing war between the US-Israel combine and Iran, which was launched in late February, when the former targeted Tehran's key military and naval forces, killing several of its top leaders. The strikes came days after Washington and Tehran concluded the third round of talks regarding the latter's nuclear program. Following the strikes, Tehran retaliated and closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway responsible for transporting nearly one-fifth of the world's oil. Additionally, it launched strikes on US bases in the Middle East and attacked civilian infrastructure in cities like Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Dubai.

We are not seeking turmoil: Iranian President In his statement, Pezeshkian addresses Tehran's Arab neighbours and said, "Our dear neighbours who surround Iran, you are our brothers. For any misunderstandings or damage that may have arisen in our relations, we pray that God help remove these differences." He added that Tehran is "ready" to resolve all issues with its neighbours.

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The Iranian President went on to say that the countries in the Middle East region "have no right to fight with one another," warning its neighbours not to fall into the trap set by their enemies. He said that Tehran is not seeking turmoil in the region and does not want to interfere in the internal affairs of any country.

In a message to the Middle Eastern countries, he said that they should not use the media to promote the narrative that blames Iran for the cause of instability in the region, and asked them to recognise that Israel is in fact behind the instability, turmoil, act of genocide in the region.

Earlier this month, Pezeshkian apologised to Tehran's Arab neighbours, saying that they would stop striking unless those countries target Iran and launch attacks. In a video message, he said back then, "The temporary leadership council approved yesterday that neighbouring countries should no longer be targeted and missiles should not be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries.”

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