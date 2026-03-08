US-Israel, Iran conflict: Red Crescent issues acid rain warning in Tehran after Tel Aviv's strikes on oil facilities

Iran's Red Crescent Society on Sunday (local time) warned that Tehran is likely to soon be inundated with toxic rain that could cause chemical burns and damage the lungs, the Daily Mail reported.

The warning comes as Israel targets Tehran's oil facilities, with residents reporting the smell of burning lingering in the air, and many saying it remained dark even as the sun rose and rain continued to fall across the city. Several other residents reported oil-saturated raindrops falling from black clouds over the city hours after the strikes, the Times of Israel reported.

Red Crescent advises residents to stay indoors The group warned people not to leave their homes even after the rain stopped, since the "evaporation of acid droplets from hot ground or surfaces increases the concentration of toxins in the breathing air several times." The Iranian Red Crescent said the oil depot explosions released “significant quantities of toxic hydrocarbon compounds, sulfur, and nitrogen oxides” into the air.

The notification from the Red Crescent Society came earlier this morning, with the humanitarian group warning residents that they risk chronic lung and skin diseases following the 7 March bombardment.

Residents were also urged to clean the outer surfaces of packaged food items, even if they are sealed, as tiny acidic particles on the packaging could contaminate the food once opened. The humanitarian organisation also advised people to replace their water filtration systems, warning that contaminated water could damage older filters.

Israel targets Iran's oil facilities On Saturday night, Israel targeted four oil storage facilities along with an oil production transfer center in Tehran and Alborz, killing at least four tanker drivers, Fars reported. The strikes sent pillars of fire into the sky, visible in videos as a bright glow lighting up the Saturday night skyline. The strike appeared to mark the first instance in the war in which a civilian industrial site had been targeted.

The Times of Israel reported that by Sunday morning, the sky over the Iranian capital was so darkened that many residents had to switch on their lights to see through the haze. By around 10:30 am (local time), vehicles still needed their headlights to drive along Valiasr Street. Security personnel in Tehran were reportedly managing traffic while wearing coats and masks to protect themselves.

In a statement on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, “The military forces of the Iranian terror regime make direct and frequent use of these fuel tanks to operate military infrastructure. Through them, the Iranian terror regime distributes fuel to various consumers, including military entities in Iran."

It added that the strikes were an additional step in deepening the damage to the military infrastructure of the Iranian regime.

US–Israel, Iran war The United States and Israel, on 28 February, launched strikes against Iran, targeting the country's military and naval forces and killing several of its top leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Following the strikes, Tehran retaliated and launched wider attacks on Israeli and US bases in the Middle East, plunging the region into renewed military confrontation.

Cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Manama, Doha, and Riyadh reported explosions, with debris falling from drone and missile attacks.