US-Israel, Iran conflict: Russia vows ‘unwavering support’ to Tehran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (local time) promised his “unwavering support” to Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, AFP reported.

Putin said, "At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication."

The development comes days after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran and targeted its military and naval forces, killing several top leaders, including the country's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to a Times of Israel report, Putin said that he is confident Khamenei will continue his father’s work “with honour” and unite the Iranian people “in the face of severe trials.”

Putin holds a phone call with the Iranian President On 7 March, Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a phone call as tensions in the Middle East escalated, The Moscow Times reported. The Russian President offered "deep condolences" over Khamenei's killing, members of his family, and other senior political and military officials, along with civilian casualties that he blamed on the US and Israel.

The Kremlin said that Putin has reaffirmed Moscow's stance on hostilities and added that they must be stopped immediately, and the disputes around Iran and the Middle East region should be resolved via diplomatic channels rather than military force.

Putin also said he remains in contact with leaders of countries belonging to the Gulf Cooperation Council as the crisis unfolds.

China opposes targeting of Iran's new supreme leader China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson commented on Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment, saying it was purely an internal matter. Additionally, Beijing said it opposes any targeting of Iran's new supreme leader, after the Israeli military warned to target any successor to Ali Khamenei, AFP reported.

Iran gets a new supreme leader On Monday (local time), Tehran named Mojtaba Khamenei as its new supreme leader, as the war in Iran entered its tenth day. According to an AP report, the country's clerical establishment, which has been under pressure for over a week now, has appointed a little-known 56-year-old cleric with close links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as the country’s new supreme leader. The Guard has continued launching missiles and drones at Israel and Gulf Arab states since Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran for 36 years, was killed.

Khamenei's son's appointment marks a new sign of defiance by Tehran's embattled leadership following a week of heavy US and Israeli bombardment, suggesting that Iran is not close to giving up on what it considers a fight for the country's existence. Reports suggest that the younger Khamenei, who has been away from the public since the war started on 28 February, was long considered a potential successor before his father was killed by Israeli strikes.