US-Israel, Iran conflict: Tehran picks new supreme leader as war rages on, report says; name not revealed yet

Iran's Assembly of Experts on Sunday (local time) said that the 88-member body has reached a decision regarding the next supreme leader of the country, without naming the candidate selected, CNN reported.

The development comes days after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in strikes launched by the United States and Israel on 28 February, targeting key military and naval forces in Tehran. Along with Khamenei, several other clerics and ministers have also been killed in the conflict, which has now entered its ninth day.

Citing a senior cleric in the 88-member Assembly of Experts, the report said, "The elections for the leadership have been held, and the leader has been appointed." The cleric, Ayatollah Ahmad Alam al-Hoda, also said that the rumours that tried to pretend that the Assembly of Experts had not yet made a decision are "pure lies."

The announcement of the decision is up to the Assembly's Secretariat, which is headed by Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri, Al-Hoda added. According to the ISNA news agency, Ayatollah Heidari, who is also a member of the Assembly, said the "best option", which is approved by the majority members of the Assembly of Experts, has been chosen.

While the Assembly of Experts did not reveal the name of the next supreme leader, they did hint that it is someone who was mentioned by the "Great Satan," the US. The Assembly's Secretariat head said, "Notably, even the ‘Great Satan’ has referred to the name of the individual selected by the representatives."

Hardline clerics in Iran frequently refer to the United States as the “Great Satan.” Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said it would be unacceptable if Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, were to succeed him.