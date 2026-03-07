US-Israel, Iran war: Iranian president apologises, says will not strike neighbours unless…

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised for launching attacks on neighbouring countries such as Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid conflict with Israel and the US.

In a pre-recorded speech broadcast on state TV on Saturday, Pezeshkian said Iran's neighbours will not be targeted unless attacks are launched from them during the war with Israel and the United States.

"The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries," Pezeshkian was quoted by several reports as saying.

According to Iran International, Pezeshkian also apologised to neighbouring countries, saying Tehran has no enmity with regional states.

He reportedly insisted that Tehran would halt the strikes and suggested they were caused by miscommunication in the ranks.

The leadership council has been leading Iran since last week's killing of the Islamic republic's supreme leader, in the US and Israel strikes which triggered a Middle East war.

Pezeshkian's comments came as intense Iranian fire targeted the Gulf Arab states early Saturday as Israel and the US kept up their airstrikes targeting the Islamic Republic.

There were repeated attacks Saturday morning on Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the Associated Press reported.

'Unconditional surrender' Iran's president said on Saturday that a demand by the US for an "unconditional surrender" is a “dream that they should take to their grave,” according to the Associated Press.