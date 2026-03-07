US-Israel, Iran war: Iranian president apologises, says will not strike neighbours unless…

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised for launching attacks on neighbouring countries such as Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid conflict with Israel and the US.

In a pre-recorded speech broadcast on state TV on Saturday, Pezeshkian said Iran's neighbours will not be targeted unless attacks are launched from them during the war with Israel and the United States.

"The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries," Pezeshkian was quoted by several reports as saying.

According to Iran International, Pezeshkian also apologised to neighbouring countries, saying Tehran has no enmity with regional states.

He reportedly insisted that Tehran would halt the strikes and suggested they were caused by miscommunication in the ranks.

The leadership council has been leading Iran since last week's killing of the Islamic republic's supreme leader, in the US and Israel strikes which triggered a Middle East war.

Pezeshkian's comments came as intense Iranian fire targeted the Gulf Arab states early Saturday as Israel and the US kept up their airstrikes targeting the Islamic Republic.

There were repeated attacks Saturday morning on Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the Associated Press reported.

'Unconditional surrender' Iran's president said on Saturday that a demand by the US for an "unconditional surrender" is a “dream that they should take to their grave,” according to the Associated Press.

US President Donald Trump had earlier in the day said he would not negotiate with Iran without its “unconditional surrender.”

Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in