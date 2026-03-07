US-Israel, Iran war LIVE Updates: USS George HW Bush likely to be deployed, Trump says 'we’re doing very well' in Iran

US-Israel, Iran war LIVE Updates: Limited flight operations have resumes in parts of the Middle East as the war in Iran escalated recently.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday at the White House that the United States is performing “very well” in operations against Iran. He added that the Iranian military has been largely destroyed and praised the US armed forces’ performance.

“There’s a lot we’re doing — by the way, in Iran, we’re doing very well. Somebody asked how I would score it from zero to 10. I said, I’d give it a 12 to a 15,” Trump said.

The US President also called for “unconditional surrender” from Iran.

Meanwhile, the USS Gerald R. Ford is now operating in the Middle East as the conflict with Iran continues amid airstrikes, Iran International reported.

On Friday, the Pentagon posted photos showing the aircraft carrier and USS Bainbridge sailing through the Suez Canal, the waterway that connects the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

As per USNI News, another carrier is expected to deploy from the United States. The USS George H.W. Bush finished its training exercise on Thursday, the Navy announced.

