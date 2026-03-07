US-Israel, Iran war: Trump wants a ‘great, acceptable’ leader for Tehran after Khamenei's death; rejects his son

US President Donald Trump, who likes to keep people on their toes regarding his endgame in Iran, is now letting the world know what he wants, which is to choose who will rule Iran now, BBC reported.

The development comes nearly a week after the United States and Israel launched strikes at Iran and targeted the country's military and naval forces, killing several of its leaders, including dozens of other clerics and commanders, and the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Advertisement

Trump wants a "great, acceptable leader" for Iran In his latest remarks, Trump has made it clear that he would only choose "a great and acceptable leader" after Tehran's "unconditional surrender."

Speaking to Axios and Reuters, Trump said, "I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy (Rodriguez) in Venezuela." Trump has made repeated references to the military action that the US carried out on 3 January in Caracas, where his forces captured Nicolas Maduro and no casualties were reported, calling it the "perfect scenario" for Iran.

Trump's goal of changing the Iranian regime to disappoint Iranians? Trump's latest remarks seem to underline that his current goal is not regime change, but a change in the regime altogether, although he is known to veer in his views from one day to the next. His stance is further going to disappoint Iranians who hoped that the end of Khamenei would pave the way for the fall of the Islamic Republic.

Advertisement

Will Iran appoint a leader who will work with the US differently? However, this seems impossible, especially for a clerical regime that is rooted in deep distrust of the US. Among the country's most ideological elements, there is an intense hostility towards the US, which was long ago labelled the "Great Satan." But whether Iran's top leadership will be willing to choose a top cleric who would be willing to work with Washington differently is something that remains to be seen.

According to the report, Tehran's political establishment has long been divided between reformers and pragmatists on one side, and hardliners, who call themselves Principalists for their commitment to defending the revolution, on the other. Despite these differences, both sides have a common objective to preserve the system that keeps them in power.

Advertisement

Khamenei's son is "unacceptable" to me: Trump The report suggests that Trump seems to have made up his mind regarding Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, a hardliner, who is now being considered as the front-runner to succeed his father. Trump said, "Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me." Following his remarks, Tehran's response was predictable. Citing Mehr News Agency, the BBC reported that members of the interim leadership council, which is currently in charge until the new leader is announced, said that Trump's comments reflected "the depth of the enemy's malicious objectives in this battle."

Khamenei to be Iran's last Supreme Leader? Following Khamenei's death, there has been a growing assumption that Khamenei would be Iran's last true supreme leader, the final figure with enough legitimacy and authority to act as the ultimate decision-maker. Currently, it is the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the establishment created in 1979 to protect and preserve the Islamic Republic, which is now dominating all levers of power, from security to the economy.

Advertisement

Several media reports also claim that the 88-member Assembly of Experts could choose a council of leaders rather than one supreme leader to preside in this tumultuous time.

It is unclear if Khamenei's successor will be announced, since Israel made it clear that whoever emerges next will also be an "unequivocal target."

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.