US-Israel war on Iran: What you should do if you are an American stuck in Dubai, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

The US-Israeli attack on Iran has left several passengers stranded. Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain and Qatar have closed their airspace, and neighbouring countries have also restricted flights. Flights bound to and from the Middle-Eastern countries have either been rerouted or cancelled as hostilities continues.

Where are flights affected Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan, Israel, Bahrain and Qatar have closed their airspace; neighbouring countries have also restricted flights, Flightradar reported.

What you should do if you are stuck in Dubai, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia? Leave immediately The United States has urged its citizens to enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program to get assistance and the latest security updates from the nearest US embassy or consulate, as the situation remains tense in the Middle East due to the US-Israe war on Iran.

Urging Americans residing in 14 countries immediately via commercial flights, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Americans who need State Department assistance arranging to depart via commercial means, can CALL US 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) and +1-888-407-4747 (from the US and Canada).

Take cover The US Mission to Saudi Arabia issued a shelter in place notification for Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran, and limited non-essential travel to any military installations in the region. "We recommend American citizens in the Kingdom to shelter in place immediately," the embassy said, urging people to take following actions:

· Shelter in place.

· Refer to our website for the latest Security Alerts.

· Enroll or re-enroll in the Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). STEP enrollment gives you the latest security updates and makes it easier for the US mbassy to contact you in an emergency.

· Ensure you have a valid US passport for short-notice travel; visit our website to schedule a passport appointment.

· Be aware of your surroundings.

· Avoid any demonstrations and large gatherings, and areas where there is a heavy police presence.

· Monitor official information sources.

· Follow the instructions of local authorities

Helpline numbers issued A. Local first responders in Saudi Arabia:

· Unified Emergency number (Police, Firefighters, traffic police, and others): 911

· Police: 999

· Highway security: 996

· Ambulance: 997

B. The Embassy and Consulates General can be reached at:

· Riyadh: +966-11-835-4000

· Jeddah: +966-12-220-5000

· Dhahran: +966-13-839-5700

C. The Bureau of Consular Affairs can be reached at:

· From US and Canada: 888-407-4747.

· All other locations: 202-501-4444