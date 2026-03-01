US-Israeli attack on Iran: Over 3,400 flights cancelled, Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi airports see most disruption

Flight operations to and from the Middle East have come to a standstill following the closure of airspace by several Gulf states due to the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, more than 19,000 flights had been delayed globally. Data from Flightradar24 showed that more than 3,400 flights were cancelled on Sunday across seven airports in the Middle East.

Airports across Middle East closed Dubai International, Hamad International Airport in Doha, Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah International Airport, Kuwait International Airport, Bahrain International Airport, and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International, which are also key aviation hubs, have been affected by the conflict, forcing them to close or suspend all operations.

United Arab Emirates All flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) are suspended "until further notice". Abu Dhabi (AUH) operations have also come to a standstill.

Qatar Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha is temporarily closed, with Qatar Airways grounding its fleet until at least Monday morning, March 2.

Kuwait Airspace is closed until further notice. Reports indicate Kuwait International Airport (KWI) sustained minor damage from a drone attack.

Bahrain Airspace is functionally closed following missile threats in the region.

Carriers affected Emirates: Suspended all operations to and from Dubai until at least 3:00 PM local time on Monday, March 2.

Etihad Airways: Suspended all Abu Dhabi flights until 2:00 AM local time on Monday, March 2.

Flydubai: Temporarily suspended all flights scheduled up until 3:00 PM on Monday, March 2, 2026

Qatar Airways: Operations remain temporarily suspended pending a safety announcement from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

Flights from/to India The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said that 444 flights between India and the Middle East were cancelled on Sunday due to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, 410 flights were cancelled on Saturday.

According to PTI, PTI the Delhi International Airport witnessed 100 flight cancellations, while the Mumbai Airport recorded 125 flight cancellations in view of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.