US-Israel-Iran conflict: Amazon, Google, Microsoft offices in Middle East under threat? IRGC releases ‘target list’

Iran's paramilitary force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), on Wednesday (local time) issued a warning to attack "economic centres and banks" associated with the US and Israeli entities in the region, Al Jazeera reported.

A spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, a group described as IRGC-owned by the United Nations, said, "The enemy left our hands open to targeting economic centres and banks belonging to the United States and the Zionist regime in the region."

The paramilitary group has also warned people not to be within a one-kilometre radius of banks in the region, and added that Americans should await their "countermeasures and painful response."

The development comes hours after Israel launched an overnight attack on a bank branch in Tehran, where several employees were reportedly killed. Iran's state broadcaster termed it an illegitimate and unusual act in war. Additionally, it blamed the US and Israel for Iran targeting economic centres and banks and said that “the enemy” has declared these entities tied to the US and Israel as targets themselves.

Iran releases list of target sites The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency shared a list of offices and infrastructure run by top US companies with Israeli links whose technology has been used for military applications, describing them as “Iran’s new targets." The companies named include Google, Microsoft, Palantir, IBM, Nvidia, and Oracle, and the offices and cloud-service infrastructure listed are spread across several Israeli cities as well as some Gulf countries.

According to a statement by the Tasnim News Agency, as the conflict in the region evolves into an infrastructure-focused war, the range of Iran’s potential targets has also widened.

Israel targets Hezbollah-linked financial institution in Beirut The threats by the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters came days after Israel targeted a Lebanese building in Beirut's southern suburb, which was reportedly a branch of the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution. It is a quasi-banking institution offering interest-free loans to individuals and was among the many charity organisations run by Hezbollah. Other institutions within this network include schools, hospitals, and subsidised supermarkets.

IRGC targets Amazon data centres in the Gulf region Reports show that the IRGC has previously targeted Amazon data centres in Dubai and other key centres in the Gulf region. Last week, it launched a drone attack on an Amazon data centre in Bahrain, CNN reported, citing state media. Additionally, Iranian drones have targeted two Amazon facilities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The US-Israel-Iran conflict has caused ripple effects across the Middle East region, with several countries bearing the brunt of the conflict. After Tehran retaliated on 28 February, it launched strikes targeting Israel and US military installations in countries like the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. Ever since the conflict began, the region has been plunged into a wider military confrontation, with loud explosions being heard and missiles and drones being intercepted.

