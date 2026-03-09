US-Israel-Iran war: G7 says ready to take ‘necessary measures’ to support energy supplies as oil jumps to $120

The G7 group of countries on Monday (local time) said it is ready to take “necessary measures” to support global energy supply, the BBC reported.

The development comes as the US-Israel war in Iran entered its tenth day today and sent oil prices surging to nearly $120 a barrel.

Advertisement

The G7 group includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US, and the UK. However, a meeting between G7 finance ministers and the International Energy Agency (IEA) concluded without an agreement to release strategic crude reserves.

G7 virtual meeting At the virtual meeting on Monday, among the options discussed to support the global energy supply was releasing oil from stockpiles. Fatih Birol, head of the IEA, said that global oil markets “have deteriorated in recent days”. He added that, along with the challenges of transit through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has closed since the start of the conflict, a substantial amount of oil production has also been curtailed. According to Birol, this is creating growing risks for the market.

Advertisement

The IEA member nations currently hold over 1.2 billion barrels of public emergency oil stocks, with an additional 600 million barrels of industry stocks held under government obligation, Birol noted.

G7 to release emergency oil? Commenting on whether the G7 will release the emergency stocks, France's Finance Minister, Roland Lescure, said that the group is not there yet. However, after the meeting concluded, the group, in a statement, said, “We stand ready to take necessary measures, including to support the global supply of energy, such as stockpile release.”

If the G7 member nations agree to release emergency oil, it will be the first time since 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices surge amid US-Israel, Iran conflict Reuters reported that oil prices were up 10% today after easing from a session high of over $119 a barrel, a level not seen since 2022, following Saudi Arabia and other Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members slashing supplies due to disruptions in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Brent futures surged 10.4% to touch $102.29 a barrel at 10:53 AM EDT (1453 GMT). ‌US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped $9.21, or 10.1%, to $100.11

Also Read | How a new Khamenei in Iran convulsed oil market in London

Further disruptions to global energy supplies from the Middle East threaten to push prices higher for both consumers and businesses around the world. Additionally, rising inflation could lead to fewer interest rate cuts by central banks.

Trump dismisses concerns over rising oil prices US President Donald Trump has repeatedly dismissed claims regarding the surge in oil prices. In a post on Truth Social, on 8 March, he said, "Short-term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, are a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!"

Advertisement

Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz Amid ongoing tensions in Iran, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway, is set to disrupt global oil supply. Nearly one-fifth of the world's oil supply is shipped through this waterway. Additionally, companies in the Middle East are now invoking force majeure, a legal term that excuses them from fulfilling obligations in the event of an unexpected event.

Iran targets energy facilities in the Middle East Meanwhile, Iran has targeted energy facilities in neighbouring Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia said overnight that it had intercepted and shot down two waves of drones heading toward a major oilfield.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia starts to shift crude exports to Red Sea amid Hormuz disruption

Until last week, markets had remained relatively calm despite fears that millions of barrels of crude oil and liquefied gas could be stranded in the Gulf.

Advertisement

However, the weekend escalation, along with damage to energy infrastructure in Iran and across the Gulf, prompted a sharp market reaction.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.