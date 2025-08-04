US-led international authority to govern Gaza if Hamas meets ceasefire demands, release hostages: Report

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are in the advanced stages of negotiating a new ceasefire and hostage release proposal aimed at ending the war in Gaza, The Jerusalem Post reported citing Israeli broadcaster N12.

The proposed deal would require Hamas to immediately release all hostages and disarm. If the group agrees, the United States would lead an international administration to govern the Gaza Strip, the report said.

“We have a very, very good plan that we’re working on collectively with the Israeli government, with Prime Minister Netanyahu … for the reconstruction of Gaza. That effectively means the end of the war,” said Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, during a meeting with the families of Israeli hostages, according to a recording reviewed by Reuters.

Trump’s green light for Israeli action if Hamas refuses As part of the proposed deal, Trump would authorise Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to act with full force in Gaza should Hamas reject the terms.

According to N12, the ultimatum makes clear that failure by Hamas to meet the conditions would result in intensified Israeli military operations in the enclave, with US backing.

Footage of emaciated hostages raises alarm The reported breakthrough in negotiations comes as Gaza terror groups released disturbing footage of hostages Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski, both appearing severely malnourished. The videos, widely circulated on Saturday, have sparked renewed outrage in Israel.

“We know from testimonies of freed hostages and from the information we have today that the hostages' captors do not appear this way,” a senior Israeli official was quoted as saying.

“This is deliberate starvation not only to abuse the hostages themselves but to torment their families and the public,” the official added.

Past remarks point to US intentions Trump previously indicated a willingness to take a more assertive role in Gaza. During a state visit to Qatar in May, he suggested the United States should "take control of the Gaza Strip, deal with Hamas, and turn it into a freedom zone."

The President has made the resolution of the Gaza conflict a high-profile diplomatic priority as he returns to international negotiations during his second term.

Ceasefire talks at a standstill Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas recently collapsed. Talks had aimed at achieving a 60-day ceasefire and the release of half of the remaining Israeli hostages but ended in deadlock last week.

Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount on the Israeli government over deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the fate of remaining hostages.

