US-Qatar ink $243 billion in deals, sets stage for $1.2 trillion future investments: what does it include?

The White House said President Donald Trump secured deals totaling more than $243.5 billion with Qatar, setting the stage for a larger $1.2 trillion economic agreement with the Gulf nation.

The deals include aviation and energy to defence and quantum technology. There has been a Boeing-GE Aerospace sale to Qatar Airways, Boeing's largest-ever widebody order, and it is expected to support over 1 million US jobs and deepen strategic cooperation between the two countries.

While House said in a press statement, "Today in Qatar, President Donald J. Trump signed an agreement with Qatar to generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion. President Trump also announced economic deals totalling more than $243.5 billion between the United States and Qatar, including a historic sale of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines to Qatar Airways."

The statement added, "The landmark deals celebrated today will drive innovation and prosperity for generations, bolster American manufacturing and technological leadership, and put America on the path to a new Golden Age. Allies like Qatar are partnering in the United States' success."

All about Boeing-Qatar Airways deal and other investments Boeing and GE Aerospace have landed a major deal with Qatar Airways worth $96 billion. The airline will buy up to 210 U.S.-made Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X planes, all powered by GE Aerospace engines. This is the biggest widebody aircraft order ever for Boeing, and also its largest order for the 787 model. This historic agreement will support 154,000 US jobs annually, totalling over 1 million jobs in the United States during the course of production and delivery of this deal.

White House further speciefied, Qatar will invest up to $1 billion in state-of-the-art quantum technologies and workforce development provided by the Joint Venture.

"Today's signings mark President Trump's intent to accelerate Qatar's defence investment in the US-Qatar security partnership--enhancing regional deterrence and benefiting the US industrial base. The defence deals secured today lock in Qatar's procurement of state-of-the-art military equipment from two leading US defence companies," the White House added.

The announcements came as Trump visited Qatar for the second stop on a Mideast trip that is focused on dealmaking and ramping up investment.