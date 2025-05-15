US-Qatar ink $243 billion in deals, sets stage for $1.2 trillion future investments: what does it include?

All about Boeing-Qatar Airways deal and other investments

Boeing and GE Aerospace have landed a major deal with Qatar Airways worth $96 billion. The airline will buy up to 210 U.S.-made Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X planes, all powered by GE Aerospace engines. This is the biggest widebody aircraft order ever for Boeing, and also its largest order for the 787 model. This historic agreement will support 154,000 US jobs annually, totalling over 1 million jobs in the United States during the course of production and delivery of this deal.