US-UK relation: Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak agree on these issues over phone call

US President Joe Biden and new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a phone call, on Tuesday reaffirmed a special relationship between the two countries. They agreed on various important issues during the conversation, said the White House as quoted by Reuters.
In an official statement, the White House informed that Biden and Sunak agreed on the importance of supporting Ukraine, the importance of working together to address the challenges posed by China, secure sustainable energy resources, and their commitment to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.
Rishi Sunak has formally taken charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday. The 42-year-old former Chancellor of Exchequer, a devout Hindu, is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister.
Soon after becoming the UK Prime Minister, Sunak spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and reiterated British support for war-hit Ukraine, as per Bloomberg reports.
Taking to Twitter, Sunak said that he had spoken with Zelenskiy and “both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK’s continued solidarity and support."
In his own Twitter post, Zelenskiy described the encounter as “an excellent conversation" and that the two leaders had agreed “to write a new chapter" in relations between their countries. He added that “the story is the same -- full support in the face of Russian aggression.’
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has warned Russia against using a nuclear or radioactive weapon in Ukraine and said he’s been in discussions Tuesday about the possibility.
“I spent a lot of time today talking about that. Let me just say, Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake were it to use a tactical nuclear weapon," Biden told reporters after receiving a Covid-19 booster shot, his fifth dose of the vaccine.
(With inputs from agencies)
