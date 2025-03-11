US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Tuesday's US-Ukraine meeting in Saudi Arabia aims to clarify potential concessions in the efforts toward a ceasefire with Russia while downplaying the likelihood of a significant breakthrough, as reported by Bloomberg.

“We’re not going to be sitting in a room drawing lines on a map, but just get a general sense of what concessions are in the realm of the possible for them and what they would need in return,” Rubio said, as reported by Bloomberg.

“And then find out what the Russian position is in that regard. And that’ll give us a pretty good assessment of how far apart we truly are.”

Rubio mentioned that the US expects Ukraine to show a strong commitment to a diplomatic solution. He added that a potential natural-resources deal, which former President Donald Trump has suggested as a prerequisite, will not be the focus of Tuesday's meeting, said the report.

According to Rubio, that issue will require further negotiations.

Here's what Zelensky said President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's position in Tuesday's talks in Saudi Arabia with U.S. officials will be "fully constructive" and that he hopes for practical outcomes from the negotiations on ending the Russian war in his country.

"We hope for practical outcomes," Zelenskiy said in a post on X. “Ukraine's position in these talks will be fully constructive.”

Zelenskiy, who visited Saudi Arabia on the eve of the negotiations for talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said that a "significant" part of his talks was dedicated to the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.

United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff told Fox News on Monday that Zelenskyy sent a letter to the President apologising for the incident in the Oval Office. He emphasized that it was a significant step and noted that there has been extensive discussion between their teams, as well as with the Ukrainians and relevant European parties.

He highlighted that this was an important move and pointed out that there had been in-depth discussions among their teams, along with the Ukrainians and relevant European stakeholders, according to the report.