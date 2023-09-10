US-Vietnam relations deepen amid growing concerns over China's influence

US-Vietnam relations deepen amid growing concerns over China's influence3 min read 10 Sep 2023, 07:57 AM IST
US President Joe Biden is set to visit Vietnam to strengthen collaboration and formalize a ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’ amid concerns about China's influence in the region.
US President Joe Biden is set to visit Vietnam on Sunday with the aim of strengthening collaboration between the two countries, particularly in response to China's expanding influence in the region, AFP reported.
