Just as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Artemis rocket arrived at the launch pad Wednesday ahead of its debut flight in less than two weeks, recent reports state that India's Amit Pandey reportedly joined the league of scientists to become a part of new moon program to put humans on the moon.

According to a ETV Bharat report, the scientist Amit Pandey is a resident of Haldwani in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand and has been selected as a senior scientist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for the Artemis. In a related development, NASA’s new moon rocket arrived at the launch pad Wednesday ahead of its debut flight in less than two weeks and the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket emerged from its mammoth hangar late Tuesday night, drawing crowds of Kennedy Space Center workers, many of whom were not yet born when NASA sent astronauts to the moon a half-century ago, according to Associated Press report.

The NASA Artemis program

As per the AP report, it took nearly 10 hours for the rocket to make the four-mile trip to the pad, pulling up at sunrise. Notably, NASA is aiming for an August 29 liftoff for the lunar test flight and no one will be inside the crew capsule atop the rocket, just three mannequins swarming with sensors to measure radiation and vibration, the report said.

The capsule will fly around the moon in a distant orbit for a couple weeks, before heading back for a splashdown in the Pacific and the entire flight should last six weeks. The flight is the first moonshot in NASA's Artemis program. The space agency is aiming for a lunar-orbiting flight with astronauts in two years and a lunar landing by a human crew as early as 2025. That's much later than NASA anticipated when it established the program more than a decade ago, as the space shuttle fleet retired. The years of delays have added billions of dollars to the cost, according to the AP report.

