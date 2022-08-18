Uttarakhand scientist Amit Pandey joins NASA's Artemis program2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 07:03 PM IST
- India's Amit Pandey reportedly joined the league of scientists to become a part of NASA's new moon program to put humans on the moon
Just as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Artemis rocket arrived at the launch pad Wednesday ahead of its debut flight in less than two weeks, recent reports state that India's Amit Pandey reportedly joined the league of scientists to become a part of new moon program to put humans on the moon.