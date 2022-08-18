Uttarakhand scientist Amit Pandey joins NASA's Artemis program

The capsule will fly around the moon in a distant orbit for a couple weeks, before heading back for a splashdown in the Pacific and the entire flight should last six weeks. The flight is the first moonshot in NASA's Artemis program. The space agency is aiming for a lunar-orbiting flight with astronauts in two years and a lunar landing by a human crew as early as 2025. That's much later than NASA anticipated when it established the program more than a decade ago, as the space shuttle fleet retired. The years of delays have added billions of dollars to the cost, according to the AP report.