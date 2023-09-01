Google on 1 September is celebrating Uzbekistan's Independence Day with a special Doodle illustration. On this day in the year 1991, as per Google, Uzbekistan declared independence from the USSR and became a sovereign nation.

The illustration shows the Uzbekistan flag waving on a ship or a boat.

According to Google, following the August Coup in Moscow President Islam Karimov of the former Uzbek SSR had declared Uzbekistan an independent nation. This resolution was approved by Uzbekistan's Supreme Soviet, and the next day was declared a national holiday.

During this day, citizens on this day gather in each of Uzbekistan’s 12 regions and attend concerts, parades, firework shows, and speeches to honor the country’s progress and prosperity.

The biggest celebration takes place in Tashkent's Mustaqillik Maydoni or Independence Square. The Independence Day holiday is incomplete without the preparation of plov, a well-known rice dish with mutton, onions, and grated carrots on top. The well known places to travel on this day Tashkent, Bukhara, State Museum of the Temurids, Samarkand, Bibi-Khanym Mosque, The Walled City of Khiva. Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s captivating capital, is renowned for its vibrant cultural scene, boasting fascinating museums and exhibition halls with diverse collections and expositions.

Meanwhile, from India, DGCA has approved IndiGo's Delhi-Tashkent direct flight. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has approved the operations of Indigo Airlines to Tashkent with effect from September 6. A senior DGCA official informed that IndiGo has been given approval to operate between Delhi and Tashkent four days a week, as reported by ANI.

Moreover, the carrier also informed that the airline will operate four days weekly non-stop flights between Delhi and Tashkent, catering to the increasing travel demand to the lively metropolis which will not only promote trade but also foster stronger economic and cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan.

(With inputs from ANI)