Uzbekistan initiates legal action in cough syrup death row: India2 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 05:05 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday informed that Uzbekistan has initiated legal action in the cough syrup death row. Uzbekistan has claimed that a cough syrup made by Noida based Marion Biotech killed eighteen children. “We're providing consular assistance to some linked to Indian firm there", the MEA said in an official statement.