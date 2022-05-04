This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Uzbekistan embraced the cryptocurrency market in 2018 by legalizing trading on this platform, however, only through a domestic crypto exchange. Also, the country has unveiled a series of renewable energy projects, mostly solar and wind power plants.
Central Asian nation, Uzbekistan has now decided to allow companies to mine cryptocurrencies using solar energy. The companies will also enjoy tax benefits in crypto mining.
The country will be exempting all crypto operations by domestic and foreign companies from their income tax.
As per a Reuters report, the Tashkent government wants miners to power their farms by installing their own solar panels.
Further, no license will be required for minimising but the companies are needed to register with a newly formed Uzbek National Agency for Perspective Projects.
On the other hand, the country allows mining companies to connect to the power grid if they pay double the regular price. However, in the peak consumption periods, Uzbekistan will levy extra surcharges on the operations.
The report explained that some cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, are created by a process called proof of work which requires computers to "mine" the currency by solving complex puzzles. Powering those computers involves large amounts of electricity.
Notably, Uzbekistan's neighbor Kazakhstan has cracked down on mining operations after they strained its power grid dominated by aging coal power plants.