Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Vacation rentals that deliver serenity and fuel creativity

Vacation rentals that deliver serenity and fuel creativity

Premium
An undated picture of Joseph Rudyard Kipling. File Photo: AFP
8 min read . 06:00 PM IST NINA SOVICH, The Wall Street Journal

  • A pandemic-weary urbanite rents a farmhouse in Vermont, just down the road from where novelist Rudyard Kipling built his own safe haven. Plus: Former homes of famous writers, from Jane Austen to John Steinbeck, available as holiday rentals

arrived in Brattleboro, Vt., hassled, broke and looking for a little peace and quiet. The Japanese bank in which he had kept all his money had collapsed in the early stages of the Panic of 1893. His wife, Carrie, was pregnant with their first child. And while a famous writer at that point, he had no novel with the publisher that could lift their fortunes.

The banking crisis forced the British novelist and his Yankee wife to abandon their round-the-world honeymoon to return to Vermont and their only asset—10 hilly acres above Brattleboro, where Carrie’s family had a home. They stayed in a small cottage. Snow up to the windows, wind blowing in through the cracks, wife banging on the boiler, 26-year-old Kipling sat down to write. In the next four years, he produced “The Jungle Book," “The Just So" stories and the first draft of “Kim."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

J&K: Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Shopian, Anantnag

1 min read . 06:13 PM IST
Premium

COVID-19: Nagpur sees over 5,000 cases, 65 deaths; 2,837 recover

1 min read . 06:03 PM IST
Premium

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests positive for COVID-19

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST
Premium

Govt approves Rs726 crore highway projects in Madhya Pradesh

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.