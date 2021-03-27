Vaccinated Britain is about to face its biggest Covid test yet

After a steady fall, Covid-19 infections across the U.K. are plateauing nationwide and starting to rise among the under-19s after schools reopened this month. There’s also the prospect of having to prioritize dwindling vaccine supplies on giving people second doses after the U.K. decided to lengthen the gap between shots. That would mean the younger end of the population will remain unvaccinated for longer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}