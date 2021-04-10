Vaccination passports are new flashpoint in Covid-19 pandemic
With no federal mandate to require a single vaccination credential, the private sector and local governments are filling the gaps
Vaccine passports are emerging as the latest polarizing issue in the Covid-19 pandemic, as policy makers debate whether Americans should have proof of inoculation to return to work, travel or attend events.
The Biden administration has said there will be no federal mandate for a single vaccination credential, leaving the issue of whether to require evidence and how to police it to local governments and the private sector.
