Vaccinations in the US could begin on Friday, Biden asks people to wear masks

Vaccinations in the U.S. could begin as early as Friday, with the Food and Drug Administration set to vote on emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer Inc./BioNtech SE shot the day before, an FDA adviser told NBC News.

As states put in their orders for vaccines -- and began deciding who will get them first -- California set another record for infections. New York City’s outbreak continued to worsen, as North Carolina again recorded its highest infections and hospitalizations. Fatalities across the U.S. are rising sharply.

Meanwhile, president-elect Joe Biden urged the people of America to wear a mask as the country witnessed a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

In a tweet, Biden wrote, our country is in the middle of a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases. Please wear a mask, keep social distancing, and limit the size of any groups. It’s our patriotic duty as Americans.

Our country is in the middle of a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases. Please wear a mask, keep social distancing, and limit the size of any groups. It’s our patriotic duty as Americans. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 5, 2020

On Friday, Biden said he will call for 100-day mask wearing to mark presidential inauguration on January 20.

