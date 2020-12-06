Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Vaccinations in the US could begin on Friday, Biden asks people to wear masks
Vaccinations in the U.S. could begin as early as Friday.

Vaccinations in the US could begin on Friday, Biden asks people to wear masks

1 min read . 06:38 AM IST Staff Writer

Amidst a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, the president-elect Joe Biden urged people to wear masks.Food and Drug Administration is set to vote on emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer Inc./BioNtech SE shot

Vaccinations in the U.S. could begin as early as Friday, with the Food and Drug Administration set to vote on emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer Inc./BioNtech SE shot the day before, an FDA adviser told NBC News.

Vaccinations in the U.S. could begin as early as Friday, with the Food and Drug Administration set to vote on emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer Inc./BioNtech SE shot the day before, an FDA adviser told NBC News.

As states put in their orders for vaccines -- and began deciding who will get them first -- California set another record for infections. New York City’s outbreak continued to worsen, as North Carolina again recorded its highest infections and hospitalizations. Fatalities across the U.S. are rising sharply.

As states put in their orders for vaccines -- and began deciding who will get them first -- California set another record for infections. New York City’s outbreak continued to worsen, as North Carolina again recorded its highest infections and hospitalizations. Fatalities across the U.S. are rising sharply.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Meanwhile, president-elect Joe Biden urged the people of America to wear a mask as the country witnessed a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

In a tweet, Biden wrote, our country is in the middle of a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases. Please wear a mask, keep social distancing, and limit the size of any groups. It’s our patriotic duty as Americans.

On Friday, Biden said he will call for 100-day mask wearing to mark presidential inauguration on January 20.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.