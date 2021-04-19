Vaccinations slow in poorer nations, posing global risks

An initiative backed by the World Health Organization and rich countries to supply free vaccines to 92 low- and middle-income countries recently slashed the number of shots it plans to ship by the end of May. That initiative, called Covax, will deliver 145 million doses instead of about 240 million because India, its main supplier, has largely stopped exporting shots as it fights a surge in cases at home.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in