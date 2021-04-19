Subscribe
Home >News >World >Vaccinations slow in poorer nations, posing global risks

Vaccinations slow in poorer nations, posing global risks

6 min read . 07:30 PM IST GABRIELE STEINHAUSER, The Wall Street Journal

  • As the pandemic’s weight shifts to the developing world, a huge gap in vaccinations is opening with rich nations

Efforts to vaccinate the poorest countries against Covid-19 have slowed to a trickle, leaving many with weakened defenses against the coronavirus just as the weight of the pandemic shifts from developed to developing nations.

An initiative backed by the World Health Organization and rich countries to supply free vaccines to 92 low- and middle-income countries recently slashed the number of shots it plans to ship by the end of May. That initiative, called Covax, will deliver 145 million doses instead of about 240 million because India, its main supplier, has largely stopped exporting shots as it fights a surge in cases at home.

