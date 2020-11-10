Vaccine breakthrough lifts distressed, bankrupt borrowers

Cruise companies including Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean International have weathered the pandemic by taking on more debt to stay afloat despite a sharp drop in passengers. A vaccine could help business resume next summer. The cost of insuring $1 million in Carnival debt against default fell to $250,000 on Monday from $320,000 on Friday, according to a bond trader, reflecting investor belief the company is more likely to pay its obligations in full. Shares of Carnival and Royal Caribbean soared by around 30% Monday.