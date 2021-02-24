Vaccine developed in Wuhan shown 72.5% effective against Covid

Sinopharm Group Co. said its second coronavirus vaccine, this one developed by a subsidiary based in Wuhan, is effective in preventing Covid-19 in 72.5% of people, less than its first shot but above the threshold for approval for general use.

To increase the odds of success, the company’s vaccine subsidiary, China National Biotec Group, launched the development of two inoculations independently in its research institutes in Beijing and Wuhan.

The first shot, developed in Beijing, was effective in preventing Covid-19 in 79.3% of people and has been approved for use in the general population. It has been deployed widely in China and elsewhere around the world.

The company has filed for conditional approval of the second vaccine with China’s National Medical Products Administration on Feb. 21, according to a statement posted on the website of CNBG subsidiary Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via