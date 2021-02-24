OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Vaccine developed in Wuhan shown 72.5% effective against Covid
A dose of the Sinopharm Group Co. Covid-19 vaccine is drawn from a vial at the Belgrade Fair exhibition hall vaccination center in Belgrade, Serbia, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Serbian President�Aleksandar Vucic�puts his country�s status as continental Europe�s frontrunner in getting vaccines into people down to one thing: looking east as well as west. Photographer: Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
Vaccine developed in Wuhan shown 72.5% effective against Covid

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 08:21 PM IST Bloomberg

Sinopharm Group Co. said its second coronavirus vaccine, this one developed by a subsidiary based in Wuhan, is effective in preventing Covid-19 in 72.5% of people, less than its first shot but above the threshold for approval for general use

Sinopharm Group Co. said its second coronavirus vaccine, this one developed by a subsidiary based in Wuhan, is effective in preventing Covid-19 in 72.5% of people, less than its first shot but above the threshold for approval for general use.

To increase the odds of success, the company’s vaccine subsidiary, China National Biotec Group, launched the development of two inoculations independently in its research institutes in Beijing and Wuhan.

The first shot, developed in Beijing, was effective in preventing Covid-19 in 79.3% of people and has been approved for use in the general population. It has been deployed widely in China and elsewhere around the world.

The company has filed for conditional approval of the second vaccine with China’s National Medical Products Administration on Feb. 21, according to a statement posted on the website of CNBG subsidiary Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co.

