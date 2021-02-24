Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Vaccine developed in Wuhan shown 72.5% effective against Covid
A dose of the Sinopharm Group Co. Covid-19 vaccine is drawn from a vial at the Belgrade Fair exhibition hall vaccination center in Belgrade, Serbia, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Serbian President�Aleksandar Vucic�puts his country�s status as continental Europe�s frontrunner in getting vaccines into people down to one thing: looking east as well as west. Photographer: Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg

Vaccine developed in Wuhan shown 72.5% effective against Covid

1 min read . 08:21 PM IST Bloomberg

Sinopharm Group Co. said its second coronavirus vaccine, this one developed by a subsidiary based in Wuhan, is effective in preventing Covid-19 in 72.5% of people, less than its first shot but above the threshold for approval for general use

Sinopharm Group Co. said its second coronavirus vaccine, this one developed by a subsidiary based in Wuhan, is effective in preventing Covid-19 in 72.5% of people, less than its first shot but above the threshold for approval for general use.

Sinopharm Group Co. said its second coronavirus vaccine, this one developed by a subsidiary based in Wuhan, is effective in preventing Covid-19 in 72.5% of people, less than its first shot but above the threshold for approval for general use.

To increase the odds of success, the company’s vaccine subsidiary, China National Biotec Group, launched the development of two inoculations independently in its research institutes in Beijing and Wuhan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Uttarakhand: All state universities and colleges to reopen from 1 March

1 min read . 08:20 PM IST

Govt panel defers decision on emergency licensure for Dr Reddy’s Sputnik vaccine

2 min read . 08:19 PM IST

Pangong Tso disengagement win-win for India, China: M.M. Naravane

3 min read . 07:57 PM IST

Delhi govt notifies scheme for doorstep delivery of ration

2 min read . 07:56 PM IST

To increase the odds of success, the company’s vaccine subsidiary, China National Biotec Group, launched the development of two inoculations independently in its research institutes in Beijing and Wuhan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Uttarakhand: All state universities and colleges to reopen from 1 March

1 min read . 08:20 PM IST

Govt panel defers decision on emergency licensure for Dr Reddy’s Sputnik vaccine

2 min read . 08:19 PM IST

Pangong Tso disengagement win-win for India, China: M.M. Naravane

3 min read . 07:57 PM IST

Delhi govt notifies scheme for doorstep delivery of ration

2 min read . 07:56 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The first shot, developed in Beijing, was effective in preventing Covid-19 in 79.3% of people and has been approved for use in the general population. It has been deployed widely in China and elsewhere around the world.

The company has filed for conditional approval of the second vaccine with China’s National Medical Products Administration on Feb. 21, according to a statement posted on the website of CNBG subsidiary Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.