Vaccine hesitancy rose in EU after pause in AstraZeneca shots

The EU’s vaccine rollout got off to a slow start and was held back by concerns over rare blood clots possibly linked to Astra’s shot. The European Medicines Agency updated its guidance in April to include the condition as a possible side effect, but has said the vaccine’s benefits still outweigh its risks. Almost 30% of the EU’s population has received at least one dose, compared with 46% in the U.S., according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker.

