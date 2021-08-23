WHO on Covid booster shots: To reduce global vaccine inequality and prevent the emergence of new Covid variants, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday called for a two-month moratorium on administering booster doses of coronavirus vaccines.

Speaking to reporters in Hungary's capital, Budapest, the WHO chief said he was 'really disappointed' with the scope of vaccine donations worldwide as many countries struggled to provide first and second doses to even small fractions of their populations while rich nations maintained their vaccine stockpiles.

Tedros urged countries offering third doses to share what can be used for boosters with other countries so they can increase their first and second vaccination coverage.

Some countries including the United States, Israel, and Hungary have already started booster shots and some more in Middle East and Asia are planning to offer their people booster shots.

In August, Hungary became the first country in the 27-member European Union to allow residents to sign up for a third dose, and more than 187,000 people have received a booster so far, Associated Press reported.

Last week, US health officials announced plans to dispense booster shots to all Americans.

Today, the WHO chief said that of the 4.8 billion vaccine doses delivered to date globally, 75% have gone to only 10 countries while vaccine coverage in Africa is at less than 2%. “Vaccine injustice and vaccine nationalism" increase the risk of more contagious variants emerging, he said.

“The virus will get the chance to circulate in countries with low vaccination coverage, and the delta variant could evolve to become more virulent, and at the same time more potent variants could also emerge," Tedros said.

