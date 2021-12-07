COPENHAGEN : Mandatory vaccinations against the coronavirus are an "absolute last resort", head of the World Health Organization's Europe division, Hans Kluge, told reporters on Tuesday.

"Mandates around vaccination are an absolute last resort and only applicable when all feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted," Kluge said.

The WHO Europe division also called for better protection of children against Covid-19, with five-to-14-year-olds currently the most infected group.

