Vaccine Passports: Why should boomers get priority treatment?

Even if we do discover that vaccinated individuals cannot spread Covid-19, there are strong moral arguments against unfettered liberty. For now the distribution of vaccines is severely constrained, as politicians and public health experts decide how to allocate their scarce doses. While it’s right that certain vulnerable and exposed categories — such as frontline medical workers and the elderly — get the shots first, it wouldn’t be fair for them to enjoy benefits denied to everyone else. Allowing this would create tensions in society and lay the ground for an ugly fight over access to vaccines, both within countries and between them.

