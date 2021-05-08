Vaccine patent waiver could impact quality of shots: Angela Merkel1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2021, 08:00 PM IST
BERLIN : German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she was opposed to waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines as this could jeopardise the quality of shots against the disease.
"I made it clear that I do not believe that giving away patents is the solution to make vaccines available to more people," Merkel said when asked about the European Union's readiness to discuss a U.S. proposal to wave patent protections.
"If a patent is given away and the quality is no long controlled I see more risk than chance," Merkel said, adding that manufacturers were better able to modify vaccines to make them effective against new variants of the coronavirus.
