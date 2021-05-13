Vaccine patent waivers deserve a warning label
- The move to suspend patents on Covid-19 vaccines opens up a major risk to the way the drug industry does business
The decision by the Biden administration to support a temporary waiver on patents for Covid-19 vaccines might not end up costing the drug industry a dime, but investors who make that assumption are playing a dangerous game.
It remains uncertain whether the World Trade Organization will approve the vaccine waiver, not least because the European Union has been cool to the idea. At a minimum, though, U.S. support for the waiver reignited debate over a popular drug-industry talking point: The regulatory environment in the U.S., characterized by the defense of intellectual-property rights and the absence of government price controls, helps attract funding for drug research and engenders scientific breakthroughs.
