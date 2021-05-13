Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Vaccine patent waivers deserve a warning label

Vaccine patent waivers deserve a warning label

Premium
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
3 min read . 05:49 PM IST CHARLEY GRANT, The Wall Street Journal

  • The move to suspend patents on Covid-19 vaccines opens up a major risk to the way the drug industry does business

The decision by the Biden administration to support a temporary waiver on patents for Covid-19 vaccines might not end up costing the drug industry a dime, but investors who make that assumption are playing a dangerous game.

It remains uncertain whether the World Trade Organization will approve the vaccine waiver, not least because the European Union has been cool to the idea. At a minimum, though, U.S. support for the waiver reignited debate over a popular drug-industry talking point: The regulatory environment in the U.S., characterized by the defense of intellectual-property rights and the absence of government price controls, helps attract funding for drug research and engenders scientific breakthroughs.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

AMU deaths: Adityanath visits university to review COVID-19 situation

3 min read . 07:19 PM IST
Premium

SC asks Delhi, UP, Haryana to provide ration, meals to stranded migrant workers

2 min read . 07:16 PM IST
Premium

Delhi to run out of Covishield stocks in a week, govt writes to SII to provide jabs immediately

2 min read . 07:09 PM IST
Premium

Covid patients in Karnataka to get home isolation kits within 1 hr of test result: DCM

1 min read . 07:01 PM IST

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!