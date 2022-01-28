Vaccine patents accord possible in 'weeks': WTO

We hope that within the next few weeks we can have a breakthrough on what has been a bone of contention for months, WTO leader Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told a press conference.sion of the WTO General Council.

Developing countries that are lagging behind in vaccinating their populations have been pushing for waivers on the patents, or intellectual property rights, on Covid-19 vaccines as they say this would help spur local production