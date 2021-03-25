Vaccine skepticism risks increasing Covid mortality ninefold

Based on current levels of skepticism about the shots, France could see 8.7 times more deaths in 2021/22 than it would under the ideal level of uptake -- where 98% of individuals ages 15 and over are vaccinated, the report said. That would compare with 4.5 times more deaths in Germany, and 1.3 times more in the UK, which has the lowest level of hesitancy of the countries included in the analysis.