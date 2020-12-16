Subscribe
Vaccine transport leans on tight network of refrigerated-truck operators
FedEx driver Jeremy Cloud scans a box of the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 before putting it in a freezer, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, shortly after it arrived at Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, south of Seattle. The hospital plans to start the first round of vaccinations on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Vaccine transport leans on tight network of refrigerated-truck operators

5 min read . 02:10 PM IST Jennifer Smith , The Wall Street Journal

  • The carriers are backing up FedEx and UPS delivery with specialized service on some parts of the journey for the critical doses

The mass distribution of Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. will rely in part on a small circle of trucking companies with the experience and equipment needed to deliver the fragile doses intact on critical legs of the rollout.

The trucks outfitted for refrigerated transport are part of a sprawling and complex logistics network aimed at delivering the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE intact and as rapidly as possible to U.S. hospitals, public health departments, clinics and other sites where the shots are being administered.

