Vaccine transport leans on tight network of refrigerated-truck operators

Vaccine transport leans on tight network of refrigerated-truck operators5 min read . 02:10 PM IST
- The carriers are backing up FedEx and UPS delivery with specialized service on some parts of the journey for the critical doses
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The mass distribution of Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. will rely in part on a small circle of trucking companies with the experience and equipment needed to deliver the fragile doses intact on critical legs of the rollout.
The trucks outfitted for refrigerated transport are part of a sprawling and complex logistics network aimed at delivering the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE intact and as rapidly as possible to U.S. hospitals, public health departments, clinics and other sites where the shots are being administered.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.