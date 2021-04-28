Vaccines appear to be starting to curb new Covid-19 infections in the U.S., a breakthrough that could help people return to more normal activities as infection worries fade, public-health officials say.

By Tuesday, 37.3% of U.S. adults were fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with about 2.7 million shots each day. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the seven-day average for new U.S. cases has fallen below the 14-day average for more than a week, which epidemiologists said is a strong signal that cases are starting to slide again after a recent upswing. When the seven-day average is higher than the 14-day average, it suggests new cases are accelerating.

With the U.S. recently averaging at least 50,000 new daily cases, the pandemic is far from over. But the U.S. is nearing a nationwide benchmark of having 40% of adults fully vaccinated, which many public-health experts call an important threshold where vaccinations gain an upper hand over the coronavirus, based on the experience from further-along nations such as Israel.

“When you get to somewhere between 40 and 50%, I believe you’re going to start seeing real change, the start of a precipitous drop in cases," said Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease expert, in an interview.

“When you do, that’s when people are going to be able to start doing things that they’ve been craving," Dr. Fauci said about returning to more normal patterns of life. Health authorities also note that millions of unvaccinated Americans carry some protection, too, because they previously had Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was safe for fully vaccinated people to walk, exercise and gather outdoors in small groups without masks.

More than 40% of adults currently are vaccinated in at least 17 states from Hawaii to the Dakotas and several states in the Northeast, federal data show. In several of these places, including New Jersey, Vermont, New York and Connecticut, newly reported cases have begun falling again after increases earlier this spring.

Nirav Shah, who directs Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said a combination of high vaccination rates and protection from prior infections likely means that more than half the state’s population is well shielded. New case reports are declining again after they began heading higher two months ago. The CDC recently reported that 44.5% of Maine adults and 36.3% of the overall population was fully vaccinated.

“That’s my hypothesis, that the compounded impact of natural immunity plus vaccinations have blunted what otherwise could have been a surge," Dr. Shah said.

The decline in cases marks a hopeful turn after the U.S. saw cases tumble from a wintertime spike but then plateau and start edging higher again last month. One likely reason was the spread of a more contagious variant known as B.1.1.7 in places like Michigan, which saw a significant increase that is now cooling off again. Some epidemiologists also have said people and states were getting too lax too quickly.

In the U.S., the first clear sign of the vaccines’ impact came in nursing homes, where cases and deaths among residents have plummeted, federal data have shown. Soon after, federal data showed declining hospitalizations and deaths among the elderly, who have represented a significant share of Covid-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.

Knocking down cases among the broader population can be trickier, especially when younger people, who are less likely to be vaccinated and often spread the virus without symptoms, are getting infected. Eventually, the virus’s spread starts to slow because it can’t reach as many vulnerable people, experts said.

In early March, new cases in Israel began a steep decline—after a short spike at the end of February—around the same time that the fully vaccinated portion of the population passed 40%. On Feb. 27, the seven-day rolling average of new confirmed cases in Israel hit 4,117, according to Our World in Data, an Oxford University project that tracks the pandemic. By April 22, when the fully vaccinated level reached 58%, Israel was averaging just 129 new daily cases.

“At somewhere between 35% and 50% vaccinated, you will see a plateau and then a decline in new cases" in the U.S., said Eyal Leshem, director of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases at Israel’s Sheba Medical Center.

Some parts of the U.S. already have reached this point. In rural Clinton County, N.Y., where about 80,000 people live near the Canadian border, the number of fully vaccinated adults more than doubled to 42.7% between late March and Monday, making it one of the fastest counties in the U.S. to get vaccinated. The seven-day average for new cases fell to 16 per 100,000 people from 24 over the same period, according to CDC data.

County health officials said the effects of an aggressive vaccine rollout that especially targeted the 5,000 students at a state university campus in the county seat of Plattsburgh have helped. Now, when they trace infections in the county to known contacts, they find half the people they reach out to have been vaccinated, said Molly Flynn, an official in charge of contact tracing for the Clinton County Health Department.

“It’s breaking the chain of infection," Ms. Flynn said.

Still, there are reasons to be cautious, public-health experts said. While the national trend is pointing toward declining cases, not every state and county has been quick to vaccinate its population. Better vaccination rates among states and counties don’t necessarily equate to fewer cases compared with less-vaccinated places, a Wall Street Journal analysis of data shows. Factors like population density can make comparisons difficult.

Even in some areas with high rates of vaccination, Covid-19 can still cause outbreaks. This happened in Clallam County, Wash., where nearly half of adults are fully vaccinated, after a child’s birthday party set off what authorities said were hundreds of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant.

Increasingly, public-health experts including Dr. Fauci have emphasized the short-term goal of slowing transmission through widespread vaccination, rather than largely eliminating the virus through the more elusive goal of herd immunity.

“The goal is not to reach some magic herd immunity number," said David Dowdy, an infectious disease doctor at Johns Hopkins University. “The goal is to reduce the toll that this virus is taking on our population."

The level of inoculation needed to reduce cases likely will differ by region, Dr. Dowdy said, in part because of factors such as weather and disparate safety precautions.

California’s Marin County, just over the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco, had fully vaccinated 58% of its adults by Monday.

The result has been a steep decline in new infections. In early February, the new infection rate in the county, which has roughly 250,000 people, peaked at 21 per 100,000—by late April it had fallen to 3 new daily cases per 100,000.

“Each week that passes we’re seeing more benefits from vaccinations," said Matt Willis, Marin County’s public health officer.

