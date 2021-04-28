Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Vaccines appear to be slowing spread of covid-19 infections

Vaccines appear to be slowing spread of covid-19 infections

Premium
White House Chief Medical Adviser on Covid-19 Dr. Anthony Fauci.
6 min read . 11:07 PM IST ROBBIE WHELAN, The Wall Street Journal

  • With more than 37% of U.S. adults fully vaccinated, Anthony Fauci expects case numbers to drop significantly

Vaccines appear to be starting to curb new Covid-19 infections in the U.S., a breakthrough that could help people return to more normal activities as infection worries fade, public-health officials say.

By Tuesday, 37.3% of U.S. adults were fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with about 2.7 million shots each day. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the seven-day average for new U.S. cases has fallen below the 14-day average for more than a week, which epidemiologists said is a strong signal that cases are starting to slide again after a recent upswing. When the seven-day average is higher than the 14-day average, it suggests new cases are accelerating.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Covid-hit informal workers give pension scheme a skip

2 min read . 11:05 PM IST
Premium

Madhya Pradesh govt extends 'Corona curfew' till 7 May amid Covid-19 surge

1 min read . 11:05 PM IST
Premium

Mumbai: 40 pvt Covid-19 vaccination centres to be shut tomorrow amid vaccine shortage

1 min read . 11:01 PM IST
Premium

Britain says no surplus Covid vaccines available to give to India

1 min read . 10:44 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.