Vaccines do not work on newer coronavirus omicron sub-variants: Study
According to the study, more recent coronavirus omicron sub-variants are immune to vaccination and previous infections.
A study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the more recent Omicron sub-variants of SARS-CoV-2 significantly evade neutralising antibodies produced by both vaccination and prior infection. According to the researchers, the study gives the immunologic context for current outbreaks in populations with high vaccination rates and histories of infection.